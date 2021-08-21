Malaysia new PM faces tall task in uniting polarized society

He was promoted to deputy prime minister in July as Muhyiddin sought to appease UMNO, which was unhappy at playing second fiddle to Muhyiddin’s smaller party. In the end, 15 UMNO lawmakers pulled support for Muhyiddin, causing his government to collapse.

Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid, a political science professor at Malaysia’s University of Science, said Ismail's key challenge is to bring about national unity in a highly polarized society.

“You can imagine the feelings of close to half of Malaysia’s population who voted against UMNO in the 2018 elections, only to see an UMNO PM returning to helm the country just three years later," he said. Ismail has to be more conciliatory by bringing some opposition members into substantive policy-making roles, he said.

All eyes will be on Ismail as he assembles his Cabinet. Previously Muhyiddin's Cabinet had been slammed as bloated as he sought to reward allies with government posts.

Welsh said the test would be whether Ismail can step away from mistakes made by Muhyiddin's government and address serious governance issues.

“The economy is in bad shape, weakened by the former government's mismanagement. He will have to put in a competent team and move beyond narrow racialized paradigms he has been known for," Welsh added.