People fleeing Hong Kong crackdown get temporary US haven

Changes have also been made to Hong Kong’s election laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and give a largely pro-Beijing committee the leeway to nominate lawmakers aligned with the mainland government.

“Despite widespread demonstrations, which brought millions together to call for greater freedom, Hong Kong’s promise of democracy has dimmed,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as the measure granting safe haven was announced.

China bristles at the criticism, saying it is merely restoring order to the city and instituting national security protections found in other countries. It has denounced U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong officials as interference in its domestic affairs.

Pro-democracy activists in exile pleaded with Congress last month to pass legislation to provide both temporary refuge and permanent refugee status in the U.S. after Hong Kong police confirmed they had a list of more than 50 people who would be arrested if they attempted to leave.

“With nearly every prominent pro-democracy voice in Hong Kong in jail, awaiting trial, or overseas in exile, it is clear that there is an increased need for the United States to do more, particularly now that Beijing is closing travel routes with the suspension of direct flights between Hong Kong and the UK,” they wrote in a letter to members.