Poland defies EU court ruling to close major lignite mine

A recent energy plan says the last coal mine will be shut by 2049, but critics say it will happen sooner, because Poland's coal production is inefficient and generates enormous costs that are covered from the state budget.

The EU wants at least 32% participation of renewable sources in the 27-nation bloc's electricity generation by 2030, but Poland's plan aims at some 23% participation of green energy, and still up to 56% participation of coal in its energy mix.

Government authorities say they have been in talks with Prague — a close political and economic partner — over the Turow mine for years and believed an understanding had been reached. Critics and the opposition say it hasn't done enough, but all in Poland agree that closing the mine and the power plant is not possible.

An unexpected automated outage last week at another PGE lignite power plant, in Belchatow, was felt across the European energy grid and made operators scramble to make up for the lost power. On Saturday, Belchatow plant's largest power unit was shut after coal being conveyed to the unit went on fire. A smaller, reserve unit was put to work in its place.