Refugee families urge Biden to keep promise to up admissions

“This continues to have a devastating impact on people in dire need of humanitarian protection,” states the letter signed by the families of refugees, resettlement agencies and 124 state and local elected officials from 35 states.

Only about 2,050 refugees have been allowed in to the United States because of the restrictions set by Trump, agencies said.

Every day that passes without any action “leaves hundreds of refugee families in limbo in refugee camps and many waiting to be reunited with their loved ones here in the U.S. waiting for us to uphold our promise to protect,” the letter states.

“We hope that President Biden will listen to our voices,” said Nejra Sumic, one of the refugee organizers of the letter.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the president is committed to “ensuring that the United States is, again, a leader when it comes to refugees," but it will take time to restore the program that was decimated by the previous administration. The drop in admissions under Trump forced many resettlement offices to close and let staff go.