Rejecting criticism, Pompeo says US isn't 'banana republic'

“In a banana republic, mob violence determines the exercise of power,” he continued. “In the United States, law enforcement officials quash mob violence so that the people’s representatives can exercise power in accordance with the rule of law and constitutional government. Congress’s completing its certification of electors — with our law enforcement heroes having restored order in the Capitol — at 3:40 AM today shows the strength of American political institutions and represents a victory for the rule of law (and) constitutional government in America.”

On Friday, Pompeo tweeted that despite any issues, “America is a force for good in the world.”

As his tweets were posted, the State Department ended a ban on American diplomats commenting about the election results and instructed U.S. embassies overseas to defend the American political process and extol the virtue of a peaceful transition of power.

Guidance sent to U.S. diplomatic missions abroad said diplomats should point to the end result of the electoral process and the strength of American democracy.