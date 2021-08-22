Romania's LGBT community sees gains, ongoing rights struggle

A person wears a red outfit during the Bucharest Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The 20th anniversary of the abolishment of Article 200, which authorized prison sentences of up to five years for same-sex relations, was one cause for celebration during the gay pride parade and festival held in Romania's capital this month. People danced, waved rainbow flags and watched performances at Bucharest Pride 2021, an event that would have been unimaginable a generation earlier.
Rayne O'Plasty dances at Pride Park, a venue for artistic shows ahead the Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Buildings are reflected in soap balloons during the Bucharest Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
A person wears a red outfit during the Bucharest Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
A person wears rainbow colors during the Bucharest Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
A child holds on to a large rainbow flag during the Bucharest Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Emil Rengle, center, an artist and activist performs at Pride Park, a venue for artistic shows ahead the Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Ander Bishhe dances at Pride Park, a venue for artistic shows ahead the Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Raj, a host of the performances at Pride Park, a venue for artistic shows ahead the Pride 2021, dances in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
People strike a pose at Pride Park, a venue for artistic shows ahead the Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
A young woman shoots a selfie picture during the Bucharest Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Actress Cabiria Morgernstern performs at Pride Park, a venue for artistic shows ahead the Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Participants hold banners during the Bucharest Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
A spectator dances holding a rainbow flag at Pride Park, a venue for artistic shows ahead the Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Emil Rengle, artist and activist, performs at Pride Park, a venue for artistic shows ahead the Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
A person waves a rainbow flag during the Bucharest Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Rayne O'Plasty dances at Pride Park, a venue for artistic shows ahead the Pride 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
By VADIM GHIRDA and VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The last person jailed for being gay in Romania walked free in 1998.
The country decriminalized homosexuality three years after that, in 2001, while reforming its laws to qualify for membership in the European Union.
The 20th anniversary of the abolishment of Article 200, which authorized prison sentences of up to five years for same-sex relations, was one cause for celebration during the gay pride parade and festival held in Romania's capital this month. People danced, waved rainbow flags and watched performances at Bucharest Pride 2021, an event that would have been unimaginable a generation earlier.
Yet many members of Romania's LGBT community remain frustrated by the Central European nation's failure to go further and pass laws that would legalize same-sex unions or marriages. There are also fears of a conservative backlash to the gains achieved so far.
Some Romanians, influenced by the Orthodox church, reject the growing social acceptance of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals and transgender people, especially among young people.
“We live in a society that is ever more polarized, in which the opportunities for real dialogue, for education or learning are very hard to create,” said Accept Association Executive Director Teodora Ion-Rotaru, whose LGBT rights group organizes Bucharest's annual pride festival. “This horrible cultural war which dominates Western societies is becoming very visible and real here as well.”