Tennessee stops handing out chemical-treated masks

In a statement Tuesday, Renfro said the masks are “harmless to human health and are serving the specific purpose outlined by U.S. and State of Tennessee health officials.”

State Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said Tuesday that the state has ordered an independent assessment of the mask.

“We have received some preliminary information from the manufacturer both of the mask and of the chemical,” Piercey said. “All indications are that it is safe and it is commonly used in fabrics. But until we get that independent assessment, we want people to use them at their discretion.”

Lee also announced Tuesday that his administration will use $200 million in federal coronavirus relief money to aid small businesses harmed by the pandemic. About 28,000 Tennessee businesses are expected to qualify.

Rather than using an application process, the state is going to use its data to push payments out to businesses, said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. The payments will likely range from $2,500 to about $30,000, Gerregano said.

Tennessee has reported more than 24,300 cases of COVID-19 and at least 381 deaths.