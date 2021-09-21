The Latest: China keeps coronavirus at bay ahead of Olympics

The rules take effect next month. India’s Serum Institute, which makes the AstraZeneca vaccine, has not applied for its approval by the European Union.

Most people in India have been vaccinated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine. Others have received COVAXIN, which is not used in Britain.

India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, said Monday it will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after a several-month freeze due to a massive surge in domestic infections.

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s government is recommending a third dose of vaccine to medical workers and people over age 50.

Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska says the third dose is recommended after six months from the full immunization, also with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The booster will be administered with Pfizer and Moderna products, which health experts say can be mixed with other vaccines.

Registration for the third dose will start Sept. 24.

In Poland, more than 19 million of the 38 million population have been fully immunized. There have been more than 75,500 confirmed deaths.

