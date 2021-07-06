The Latest: Bangladesh hits record 11,525 daily virus cases

Williamson says in mid-August, close contacts of children who test positive will no longer have to self-isolate. He said the government plans to lift social distancing rules and other educational restrictions for the start of the new school year in September. However, “some protective measures -- including enhanced hygiene and ventilation -- will remain in place.”

The government plans to remove mandatory mask requirements and other restrictions across society on July 19, the date by which all adults are expected to have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The U.K. has not yet decided whether to vaccinate children and teens under 18.

LONDON — Britain’s government says it is scrapping rules for self-isolation for those who are fully vaccinated starting mid-August, as the country prepares to lift most remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Currently, people who are notified they’ve come into close contact with someone who tested positive must enter self-isolation for 10 days. Health Secretary Sajid Javid says this rule no longer applies starting Aug. 16 to anyone who has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.