The Latest: Crowds line streets to pay respects to Philip

Queen Elizabeth II sat alone in her usual position in the quire of the chapel. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, sat opposite the monarch alongside his wife Camilla. Prince Andrew was closest to the queen, at two seats to her left.

Prince William and his wife Kate sat directly opposite Prince Harry, who traveled back to his home country from the U.S. without his pregnant wife Meghan.

Officials said the flowers chosen for the service were low-key, reflective of Philip’s no-fuss attitude. The queen chose white lilies, small roses, freesia and other blossoms in the wreath on Philip’s coffin.

