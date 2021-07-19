The Latest: Dutch govt tells people to work from home again

The government previously set an overnight curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. That will change to start at 11 p.m. from Tuesday, but many owners want a later time or no curfew at all. They say it takes their clients away too early during the summer tourist period.

Prime Minister Edi Rama turned down their request saying their loud music in urban areas is environmental pollution.

After significant losses last year due to the pandemic, Albanian businesses are trying this year to fully exploit its pristine beaches on its 480-kilometer (300-mile) coastline along the Adriatic and Ionian Seas. During the past few years tourism has turned into a key industry for one of Europe’s poorest countries.

Albania has registered some 130,000 coronavirus cases and 2,456 deaths so far but no deaths have been reported in the past month or so. During the same period the highest number of the daily new cases was 21 on Sunday.

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- North Macedonia began vaccinating children age 12 and over against the coronavirus on Monday in a bid to prevent a possible spike of COVID-19 in the fall, when the country plans to fully open schools.