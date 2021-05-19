The Latest: Islamic Jihad leader expected 'costly' battle

———

BEIRUT — Lebanese security officials said several rockets were fired from south Lebanon toward Israel, the third such barrage in the past week.

The Israeli military said it identified four rockets fired Wednesday from Lebanon into northern Israel. One landed in an open area, two landed in the sea, and one was intercepted by aerial defenses. Residents of the city of Shfaram, east of Haifa, said one rocket landed near the town.

The Lebanese officials said the latest rockets were launched from the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Qlayleh. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The rocket attack, which drew Israeli artillery fire in response but apparently did not cause any injuries, raised the possibility of dragging Israel into renewed conflict with the powerful Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to its north as it fights Hamas in Gaza.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and Hezbollah, which fought a monthlong war against Israel in 2006, has stayed out of the fighting for now. But the barrage appears to be carefully calibrated to send a political message that the group, which has tens of thousands of missiles, could join the battle at any time.

———