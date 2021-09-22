The Latest: Michigan passes 1 million coronavirus cases

One of the first customers in said of the owner: “She’s a hero.”

Pavlos-Hackney allowed indoor dining last winter despite state and local prohibitions. She also ignored other rules aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus. She said her customers’ health was up to them.

Pavlos-Hackney is appealing a $15,000 fine that had to be paid before she could leave jail. She said Wednesday that “it feels so good to see all my people, their smiling faces.”

———

HONOLULU -- A judge in Hawaii has issued an arrest warrant for an Illinois woman after she failed to appear Wednesday for a virtual court hearing over her arrest for an alleged fake coronavirus vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as “Maderna.”

The 24-year-old woman was released without bail earlier this month charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating Hawaii’s emergency rules to control the spread of the virus.

Authorities say in court documents that in order to bypass Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, she uploaded a vaccination card with the glaring spelling error to the state’s Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu on Aug. 23.