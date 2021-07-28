The Latest: Michigan healthcare workers to be vaccinated

Only about 30 percent of the country’s 84 million people have been fully vaccinated, using China’s Sinovac and the Pfizer vaccines.

The country had reached a record high of more than 63,000 cases in one day in mid-April.

———

NEW ORLEANS — Lisa Beaudean of St. Louis, Missouri strolled the French Quarter holding a cup from Café du Monde. She was happy to not be wearing a mask and disappointed to hear that many states, including Louisiana, are again asking residents to mask up indoors, even if they’re vaccinated.

“I’m frustrated,” Beaudean said. “I’m very frustrated. You know, for the last 18 months, maybe even longer, I’ve done everything I’m supposed to do...And there are no repercussions for those who haven’t done what they’re supposed to do.”

She had a mask in a back pocket Wednesday in case she was asked to put it on at one of the restaurants or establishments while in town.

“Do I think it’s right? No.”

“I don’t know what the answer is. I really don’t. But, forcing everybody to wear a mask – again, for those who have been vaccinated – is not going to make those who have not been vaccinated, get vaccinated.”