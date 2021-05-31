The Latest: Peru reports COVID-19 death toll is over 180,000

Opening the service, Francis said there were many “knots tightening around our existence and tying up our activities: they are the knots of egoism, indifference, economic and social knots, knots of violence and war.”

PARIS — France opened up virus vaccinations to adults of all ages starting Monday, earlier than originally scheduled, as vaccine deliveries have picked up speed.

More than 48% of France’s adult population has had at least one dose, and more than 20% have had two, according to public health authorities. After a slow start blamed on bureaucracy and delayed deliveries, France has now administered more than 36 million vaccine doses.

Anyone 18 and over can sign up for an injection. And 12 to 15-year-olds should have access soon too, after the European Medicines Agency authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group last week. Prime Minister Jean Castex said “the horizon is clearing” but warned be people to stay vigilant.

France has registered more virus infections than any European country, and more than 109,000 deaths linked to COVID-19.