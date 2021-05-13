The Latest: Philippine president eases lockdown in capital

State officials say more than half of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated. The goal is to hit 60% next month, but vaccination rates for some parts of the state — including southeastern New Mexico and other rural areas — are trailing because not everyone wants a shot.

The state has been trying incentive vaccination. Health officials said employers are entitled to tax credits through the federal government for providing paid leave to employees who take time off related to COVID-19 vaccinations.

They also have set up a website where organizations and local groups can request vaccinations clinics.

———

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30, and a full reopening could happen even sooner if 70% or more of residents over age 16 have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by then, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.

Inslee said the state will stay at 50% capacity for most indoor activities until it moves to full capacity at the end of the June.

He said his decision does not mean the state of emergency sparked by the coronavirus pandemic will end on June 30, and he said that if statewide intensive care capacity reaches 90% at at any point, he will roll back activities again.