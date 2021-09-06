The Latest: US helped family escape Afghanistan overland

Kosovo has said it may temporarily shelter up to 2,000 Afghans while they process documentation on their final destination to the United States.

A U.S. official said last weekend that Kosovo had agreed to take in Afghanistan evacuees who fail to clear initial rounds of screening and host them for up to a year. That helps Washington to fix one of the security problems of the frantic U.S. evacuation from the Kabul airport.

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban say they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the Afghan capital.

The province was the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their sweep of Afghanistan last month.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement Monday, saying Panjshir was now under control of Taliban fighters.

Thousands of Taliban fighters overran eight districts of Panjshir overnight, according to witnesses from the area. The anti-Taliban fighters had been led by the former vice president and the son of the iconic anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was killed by a suicide bomber just days before the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

