UK plea for US to extend Kabul airlift may fall on deaf ears

About 1,000 British soldiers are stationed at Kabul’s airport, alongside some 6,000 American troops, as part of efforts to manage the chaotic evacuation. Some U.K. military leaders have said Britain should continue the operation alongside other NATO allies once the Americans leave.

But U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said “there is a hard reality that there would be no international airlift without the way that the U.S. are underpinning it.”

“The mission in Kabul this week is fundamentally underpinned by a U.S. presence, not just in terms of the number of troops that they have at the airport assuring its security, but also the role that the U.S. air force are playing in delivering air traffic control and all of the other airfield services," he told Sky News.

Heappey also acknowledged that an extension would require an agreement from the Taliban, as well as the United States.