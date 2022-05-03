Unprecedented leak preps nation for end of Roe; key 2022 primaries today; Met Gala's wild fashion

Today is Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The severe storm threat shifts east as the Southwest continues their battle against multiple fires. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MET GALA FASHION

Photos from the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala The Met Gala has returned to the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval with a celebration of American design and a theme of gil…

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: May 3 In 2011, Chicago’s Derrick Rose became at age 22 the NBA’s youngest MVP.

Today in sports history: May 3 In 2003, Funny Cide becomes the first gelding since Clyde Van Dusen in 1929 to win the Kentucky Derby. See more sports moments from this date …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0