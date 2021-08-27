US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

Based on a preliminary assessment, U.S. officials believe the suicide vest used in the attack, which killed at least 169 Afghans in addition to the 13 Americans, carried about 25 pounds of explosives and was loaded with shrapnel, a U.S. official said Friday. A suicide bomb typically carries five to 10 pounds of explosives, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss preliminary assessments of the bombing.

Biden said in an address to the nation after the attack that the perpetrators cannot hide, and he vowed to strike back at the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said.

Taylor said the Pentagon will be prepared.

“We have options there right now” to enable whatever retaliatory action may be ordered, Taylor said.

Beyond the prospect of a one-time retaliatory strike to answer Thursday's suicide bombing, Biden faces the problem of containing over the longer term an array of potential extremist threats based in Afghanistan.