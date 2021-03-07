US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops

The State Department said in a statement that the increase in the South’s share of the cost was “meaningful" but was not more specific.

The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the agreement, said it would last through 2025. South Korea's Foreign Ministry said it couldn't immediately confirm the report.

In its statement, the State Department said: “America’s alliances are a tremendous source of our strength. This development reflects the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to reinvigorating and modernizing our democratic alliances around the word to advance our shared security and prosperity.”

Many conservatives in South Korea worried that then-President Donald Trump might use failed cost-sharing negotiations as an excuse to withdraw some U.S. troops in South Korea as a bargaining chip in now-stalled nuclear talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The U.S. and South Korea had also halted or cancelled some of their military exercises in recent years to support the nuclear diplomacy, which eventually fell apart due to disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on North Korea.