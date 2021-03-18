US-China ties face new test as top officials meet in Alaska

“Naturally, we don’t expect one round of dialogue will resolve all the issues between China and the U.S. and we don’t hold overly high hopes,” Cui Tiankai said in a transcript of his comments posted on the embassy’s website.

“My wish is that this can be a start and that the two sides can begin a dialogue process that is candid, constructive and realistic,” Cui said. “If we can achieve that, I think this exchange will be successful.”

Blinken said the U.S. "will push back if necessary when China uses coercion or aggression to get its way.”

“The relationship with China is a very complex one," he said. "It has adversarial aspects; it has competitive aspects; it has cooperative aspects. But the common denominator in dealing with each of those is to make sure we’re approaching China from a position of strength, and that strength starts with our alliance, with our solidarity, because it’s really a unique asset that we have and China doesn’t."

Yet the Chinese are not backing down.