US says Guantanamo detainee can pen letter about torture

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will allow a Guantanamo Bay detainee to provide information to Polish officials about his torture in CIA custody following the 9/11 attacks.

The decision from the Biden administration was included in a letter government lawyers filed Friday with the Supreme Court. The administration said it will allow the detainee, Abu Zubaydah, to send a declaration that could be given to Polish officials investigating his treatment in a secret CIA facility there.

The government said detainees' communications normally are limited to family. But the government noted that a court case in the United States involving Zubaydah already includes a public but redacted declaration from him describing his treatment in CIA custody.

Any declaration written for Polish officials would be subject to a “security review,” the government said, but it “would not prevent him from describing his treatment while in CIA custody.” Information in the letter “that could prejudice the security interests of the United States” could still be redacted, the government said.