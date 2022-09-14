Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban proposal; London crowds gather for queen's procession; and more

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
Temperatures in the Midwest will see a warming trend as cool air remains for others. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
- UPDATED: Hess tapped to serve as Missoula mayor after Nugent concedes vote
- New lodge, restaurant, cabins: Major development planned at historic Holland Lake Lodge
- Woman dead after jumping out of car in Lolo, officials say
- Interior Department renames 600+ sites, including 2 in Montana, with Native slur
- Multiple fatalities reported in crash near the Wye
- Report lists Sanders County sheriff as possible Oath Keeper
- Man arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault, kidnapping in downtown Missoula
- Missoula police searching for armed fugitive
- Missoula murder suspect denies new sex assault charges
- 'Get away with murder': 2 years later, Willy Pepion's homicide is still unsolved
- Smoke chokes air: 'It's bad, but it's not going to be bad forever'
- 10,000-plus records to go on sale at West Side Theater
- Missoula City Council set to vote on new mayor Monday
- Experience, future plans separate Missoula mayoral candidates
- Montana Grizzlies suffocate South Dakota Coyotes with dominant defense
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly film star Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before, and more events…
In 1986, Chicago’s Walter Payton rushes for 177 yards to reach the 15,000-yard plateau and scores his 100th career rushing touchdown. See more…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...
Celebrity Birthdays: Sept. 14
Alex Clare
Andrew Lincoln
Chad Duell
Emma Kenney
Faith Ford
Katie Lee
Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Larry Brown
Mary Crosby
Melissa Leo
Mike Cooley
Morten Harket
Nas
Robert Wisdom
Sam Neill
Steve Berlin
Tyler Perry
Walter Koenig
