Today is Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, March 29
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel makes its own decisions, rebuffing President Joe Biden’s suggestion that that the premier drop a contentious plan to overhaul the legal system. Netanyahu responded Wednesday to Biden's nudge to find compromise in the plan after it sparked unprecedented protests and polarized Israelis. The country is sovereign, Netanyahu said, and makes “decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from best friends." Biden’s comments came a day after Netanyahu called for a halt to his government’s contentious legislation “to avoid civil war” in the wake of two consecutive days of mass protests.
When smoke began billowing out of a migrant detention center in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Venezuelan migrant Viangly Infante Padrón was terrified because she knew her husband was still inside. The father of her three children had been picked up by immigration agents earlier in the day, part of a recent crackdown that netted 67 other migrants, many of whom were asking for handouts or washing car windows at stoplights in this city across from El Paso, Texas. What she saw in those first minutes has become the center of a question much of Mexico is asking itself: Why didn’t authorities attempt to release the men before smoke filled the room and killed so many?
Here’s some of what we know and don’t know about the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Six people were killed at the small, private Christian school on Monday after a shooter opened fire inside the 200-student school. Police say the shooting took place over about 14 minutes. The shooter was also killed. Police say that shooter Audrey Hale was a former student but that it was unclear whether Hale had any current affiliation with the school or was related to anyone there at the time of the shooting.
President Joe Biden is kicking off his second Summit for Democracy with a pledge for the U.S. to spend $690 million bolstering democracy programs worldwide. Biden frequently speaks of the U.S. and allies being at a critical moment when democracies need to demonstrate they can out-deliver autocracies. The funding will focus on programs that support free and independent media, combat corruption, bolster human rights, advance technology that improves democracy, and support free and fair elections. The summit was convened virtually Wednesday and continues Thursday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the opening session Israel remains a “robust democracy” in the midst of “a very intensive public debate” as he pushes a judicial overhaul.
In the federal budget standoff, the majority of U.S. adults are asking lawmakers to pull off the impossible: Cut the overall size of government, but also devote more money to the most popular and expensive programs. Six in 10 U.S. adults say the government spends too much money, but majorities also favor more funding for things like infrastructure, health care and Social Security. The findings from a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggest efforts to shrink the government may be politically risky ahead of the 2024 elections.
A federal judge has ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence will have to testify before a grand jury in the federal probe into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. That’s according to two people familiar with the ruling, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it remains under seal. The people said, however, that Pence would not have to answer questions about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building as Pence was presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify the vote. Pence and his attorneys had cited constitutional grounds in challenging the subpoena.
The Senate is preparing to vote to repeal the 2002 measure that greenlighted that March 2003 invasion of Iraq. The measure would end more than 20 years of authorization for U.S. presidents to use force in that country and return those war powers to Congress. The Iraq War ended years ago, and the repeal is not expected to affect any current troop deployments. The bipartisan legislation would also repeal the 1991 measure that sanctioned the U.S.-led Gulf War. Lawmakers in both parties are increasingly seeking to claw back congressional powers over U.S. military strikes and deployments.
A federal judge has upheld approval of the Boy Scouts' $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan. The plan would let the Texas-based organization keep operating while it compensates tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. The ruling released Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Delaware rejected arguments that the bankruptcy plan wasn’t proposed in good faith. Opponents have said it improperly strips insurers and survivors of their rights. The plaintiffs say the staggering number of claims and other factors suggest the bankruptcy process was manipulated.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning that his nation must win a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city. Otherwise, he says, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises. Zelenskyy says Russia would use a victory in Bakhmut to its political advantage. Zelenskyy spoke in an interview with The Associated Press while traveling aboard a train across Ukraine. He says that if Russia takes Bakhmut, Putin would “sell this victory to the West” as well as China and Iran. Zelenskyy also invited the leader of China to visit Ukraine. China has long been aligned with Russia and has taken a position of neutrality in the war.
Vice President Kamala Harris has visited a site in Ghana where millions of enslaved Africans were held captive before they were loaded onto ships bound for the Americas. During her visit to Cape Coast Castle, Harris insisted on exploring past wounds. She skipped her prepared remarks to talk bluntly about the anguish “that reeks from this place,” and the horrors endured by the people who passed through its walls; mass kidnapping, sickness, rape and death. Those who lived were sold into bondage in the Americas. The nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president is the most high-profile member of President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Africa as the U.S. escalates its outreach to the continent.
Britain’s new king has arrived in Berlin, hoping to cement his country’s improving relations with Europe and show he can help the U.K. win hearts and minds abroad just as his mother did for seven decades. King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, landed at Berlin’s government airport on Wednesday. The royal couple paused at the top of their plane's stairs to receive a 21-gun salute as two military jets performed a flyover. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife later welcomed the royal couple with military honors at the historic Brandenburg Gate. Charles had planned to visit France before Germany, but the French leg of his trip was canceled due to planned protests.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys are continuing to mount their defense about her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist who sued her years later. Paltrow's two teenage children — Apple and Moses Martin — were skiing on the beginner run at Deer Valley Resort during the crash, yet do not claim to have seen it. Terry Sanderson, the Utah man suing Paltrow, says that the movie star's recklessness on the slope left him with four broken ribs and years of post-concussion symptoms. Paltrow's defense team is expected to continue mounting their defense Wednesday, rest their case Thursday and send the decision to the jury.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1971, a jury in Los Angeles recommended the death penalty for Charles Manson and three female followers for the 1969 Tate-La Bianca murders…
1982 — Michael Jordan’s jump shot with 16 seconds remaining gives North Carolina a 63-62 victory over Georgetown for the NCAA men’s basketball…
***