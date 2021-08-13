 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guatemalans held in Spain over drugs face US extradition
0 Comments
AP

Guatemalans held in Spain over drugs face US extradition

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Guatemalan men detained in Madrid will be processed for extradition to the United States for alleged drug trafficking offenses, a Spanish judicial official said Friday.

Johann Gehlert Coronado and Dieter Gehlert Coronado are to be extradited to the U.S. pending final approval from Spain’s government, confirmed the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules.

The two men were arrested on Aug. 3 and appeared in court on Aug. 5 when they agreed to surrender to U.S. authorities.

Johann Gehlert Coronado has links to Guatemala’s TODOS political party, according to documents seen by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News