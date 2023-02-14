Today is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 14
Police say the gunman who killed himself hours after fatally shooting three students at Michigan State University was 43-year-old Anthony McRae. Police also say five people who are in critical condition Tuesday are also students. The shooting began Monday night at an academic building and later moved to the nearby student union. Police say McRae shot himself miles from campus while being confronted by officers. Chris Rozman is deputy chief of campus police. He says investigators still “have absolutely no idea” what McRae's motive was. McRae was not a student or Michigan State employee.
The White House is defending the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledges that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month. White House national security spokesman John Kirby says the three objects, including one shot down over Lake Huron, were traveling at such a low altitude as to pose a risk to civilian air traffic. Meantime, off the coast of South Carolina where the Chinese balloon was shot down, crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site. U.S. Northern Command says “priority sensor and electronics pieces” have been recovered as well as large sections of the structure.
Aid agencies and governments stepped up a scramble to ferry in help to quake-hit parts of Turkey and Syria. Rescuers continued a desperate effort to pull survivors out of the rubble more than 200 hours after devastation swept the region. Politics weighed on efforts to rush in aid, as many survivors still waiting for tents slept outside in freezing weather. Efforts to help survivors and count the dead and injured in Syria were marred by the continued divisions from 12 years of civil war. On Tuesday, the United Nations announced a deal with Damascus to deliver U.N. aid through two more border crossings from Turkey to rebel-held areas of northwest Syria, which was likely to help in the short term.
The handprints of military children pressed onto paper hearts will decorate a corner of the White House as first lady Jill Biden celebrates Valentine's Day. A display on the north lawn, meanwhile, features three large hearts, one with the message: “Reach Out with Open Hearts and Helping Hands this Valentine's Day” and two with handprints. Cut-outs of dog Commander and cat Willow are also part of the lawn art. Children attending school at the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum in New York helped the first lady what the White House calls “heart” projects when she visited their school on Jan. 30.
The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January compared with a year earlier, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is slowing. At the same time, Tuesday’s consumer price report showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy remain stubborn and are likely to fuel price spikes well into this year. Consumer prices rose 6.4% in January from 12 months earlier, down from 6.5% in December. It was the seventh straight year-over-year slowdown and well below a recent peak of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, though, consumer prices increased 0.5% from December to January, much higher than the 0.1% rise from November to December.
House Republicans have kicked off an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 by issuing a series of letters to current and former Biden administration officials for documents and testimony. The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight Committee and the subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic requested information Monday from several people on the hypothesis that coronavirus leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab. Among those contacted is the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Many scientists say they still believe the virus most likely occurred in nature and jumped from animals to humans. Virus researchers have not publicly identified any key new scientific evidence that might make the lab-leak hypothesis more likely.
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into cyclists and scooter riders in New York City on Monday, killing one person and injuring eight others before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the driver's actions Monday as a “violent rampage through Brooklyn.” The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood before police stopped it more than 3 miles away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. The driver was arrested. He was identified by his son as Weng Sor, who was living in Las Vegas before appearing recently in New York.
A pathologist is detailing the brutal deaths of Alex Murdaugh's wife and son during the disgraced South Carolina attorney's double murder trial. Dr. Ellen Riemer testified Monday that Paul Murdaugh was shot twice with a shotgun and Maggie Murdaugh was shot four or five times with an automatic rifle. Riemer says the last shot fired at both victims went into their heads. Alex Murdaugh looked distraught and cried through most of the testimony. Also on Monday, two jurors were dismissed because they have COVID-19. That leaves three alternate jurors. Judge Clifton Newman decided not to delay the trial and asked everyone to wear masks.
Customers of wireless provider T-Mobile US Inc. reported widespread service outages in the U.S. late Monday. Posts on Downdetector.com and Product-Reviews.net indicated T-Mobile service outages in multiple areas of the country. Many Twitter users also have reported T-Mobile outages. Numerous posts by users said their service had been changed to “SOS mode,” meaning they were not directly connected to a network but could still make emergency calls. Many posts reported service eventually was restored. T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray issued a statement early Tuesday saying service has returned to “near normal levels.”
Sunday’s Super Bowl was the third most-watched television show in history, with an estimated 113 million people watching the Kansas City Chiefs rally to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fox said Monday that the preliminary numbers include the broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes as well as streaming on Fox and the NFL’s digital sites. The figures are via Nielsen’s Fast National data and Adobe Analytics. Final Nielsen data will be available on Tuesday. Rihanna’s halftime show averaged 118.7 million viewers, making it the second-most watched in Super Bowl history behind Katy Perry's 2015 performance.
Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and Trump’s UN ambassador, launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign.
TODAY IN HISTORY
