Tiger Woods had some explaining to do in the Genesis Invitational. Not only did a bad day putting give him a 74 and place him on the verge of missing the cut, some chauvinistic humor went viral as well. Social media zoomed on video of Woods handing Justin Thomas a tampon during the opening round after Woods hit it farther than Thomas off the tee. Woods apologized if anyone was offended. He said it was meant as a joke with Thomas. As for his golf, Woods finished with three bogeys on his last four holes and was outside the cut line when he finished.