Heat wave keeps grip on much of US; 1/6 panel probes pressure put on Pence; US Open tees off today

Today is Thursday, June 16, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Extremely hot temperatures remain across much of the East and South. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN: STREAMED & SCREENED PODCAST

As predicted last week, "Jurassic World: Dominion" did gangbusters at the box office but failed to wow critics, our own Bruce Miller especially.

The summer blockbuster season continues to heat up though, with Toy Story prequel "Lightyear." And "Top Gun: Maverick" looks to maintain a steady cruising altitude and (we predict) might even reclaim the top spot from the dinosaurs in short order.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: June 16 China launched its most ambitious space mission to date, carrying its first female astronaut, Liu Yang, and two male colleagues on a 13-day mi…

Today in sports history: June 16 In 1968, Lee Trevino becomes the first golfer to play all four rounds of the U.S. Open under par as he beats Jack Nicklaus by four strokes. Se…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0