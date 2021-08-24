Hochul sworn in as NY's 1st female governor; Harris rebukes China in major speech; 'Jeopardy' drama

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Hochul, NY's 1st female governor, inherits vast challenges
ALBANY, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday, inheriting immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction during Andrew Cuomo's distracted final months in office.
Hochul, a Democrat and former member of Congress from Western New York, took the oath of office just after midnight in a brief, private event overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore.
A ceremonial swearing-in was planned Tuesday morning at the New York State Capitol, with more pomp than the brief, legally required event during the night. Hochul planned a public address at 3 p.m. Eastern.
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific
SINGAPORE — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.
“We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea,” she said in a major foreign policy speech Tuesday in Singapore in which she laid out the Biden administration’s vision for the Indo-Pacific. “Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations.”
Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared that the U.S. “stands with our allies and our partners” in the face of threats from China.
Mayim Bialik to guest host as 'Jeopardy!' drama continues
LOS ANGELES — “Jeopardy!” is back to guest hosts after the resignation of Mike Richards, and actor Mayim Bialik will return as the first one up.
Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Bialik will take the podium long occupied by the late Alex Trebek for three weeks of episodes.
Sony's news release Monday said other guest hosts would follow Bialik and made no mention of a permanent replacement.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop,…
In 2008, the United States beats Spain 118-107 and win the gold medal in men’s basketball for the first time since 2000; plus more sports mome…
