An Oklahoma woman has identified four of the seven people found dead during a search for two missing teens as her daughter and three grandchildren. Authorities found the bodies of seven people during a search for two missing teenagers and they were believed to include the girls and a convicted sex offender. The bodies were discovered Monday on a rural property near the town of Henryetta. Janette Mayosays the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her Monday that the other four victims were her daughter, Holly Guess, and her grandchildren. Sheriff Eddy Rice said the bodies found were believed to include those of Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer and a man they seen traveling with, convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden.