House plans vote to codify abortion rights; Secret Service 1/6 texts deleted; Buffalo market reopens

Today is Friday, July 15, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Temperatures will continue to be above average for the central US. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the latest forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN: "STREAMED & SCREENED" PODCAST

Theater marquees this weekend will be topped with Where the Crawdads Sing, the adaptation of Delia Owens' wildly successful, Reese Witherspoon approved, novel, along with the cuteness overdose of Jenny Slate's Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. At home we've got the latest season of What We Do In The Shadows on HULU, a new series premiering from Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal on HBO, and the last set of episodes kick off Better Call Saul's curtain call on AMC. All that plus we kick things off by getting into the nitty gritty of our Thor and the "GentleMinions" phenomena.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 15 A Russian Soyuz craft launched into the morning skies over Kazakhstan, carrying three space travelers, including NASA astronaut Sunita William…

Today in sports history: July 15 In 1961, Arnold Palmer shoots a 284 at Royal Birkdale to win his first British Open title. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...