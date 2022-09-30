Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas; tensions flare over Trump special master; Miami QB's scary injury

Today is Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Sept. 30
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. It’s threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown on Friday afternoon, with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S., but that number is expected to increase.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to begin the process of absorbing parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law. In a Kremlin ceremony on Friday, Putin and the pro=Russia heads of the four Ukrainian regions put their names on treaties for the areas to join Russia. The action represents a sharp escalation in the seven-month conflict in Ukraine. The signing came three days after the completion of Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on joining Russia that were dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a bare-faced land grab, held at gunpoint and based on lies.
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has stood by the false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent during an interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. That is according to Rep. Bennie Thompson, the panel's Democratic chairman. The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. She texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin after the election. Thomas' attorney says his client was solely focused on ensuring reports of voter fraud and irregularities were investigated.
The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel “special master” process that has slowed the Justice Department's criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. But barbed rhetoric in the past week's court filings has laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master’s work and made clear that a process the Trump team initially sought has not been playing to the president’s advantage. The special master, Raymond Dearie, is a former federal prosecutor and served as a U.S. District judge in Brooklyn.
South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships have launched their first anti-submarine drills in five years, after North Korea renewed ballistic missile tests this week. South Korea says Friday's one-day trilateral training off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast is meant to cope with a North Korean push to advance its ability to fire missile from submarines. North Korea has been building bigger submarines including a nuclear-powered one and testing sophisticated missiles that can be fired from them in recent years. The North’s recent five missiles launches, the first such tests in a month, also came before and after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea.
The House has approved antitrust legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in competition cases and increasing money for federal regulators. The bipartisan measure was separated from more ambitious provisions aimed at reining in Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple and cleared by key House and Senate committees. Those proposals have languished for months, giving the companies time for vigorous lobbying campaigns against them. The Biden administration endorsed the more limited bill this week. House conservatives objected to the proposed revenue increase for the antitrust regulators, arguing there's been brazen overreach by the Federal Trade Commission under President Joe Biden.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony three days before the start of the high court’s new term. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses attended Jackson’s ceremonial investiture Friday. She is the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. The 52-year-old Jackson will follow the custom of every other new justice since 1972 and be seated for a time in a chair that once belonged to John Marshall. Marshall served as chief justice for 34 years in the early 1800s.
Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III. Britons will begin to see Charles’ image in their change from around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation. The Royal Mint sid Friday the new monarch’s effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and has been personally approved by Charles. In keeping with a centuries-old tradition, the king’s portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II. A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Elizabeth will be released Monday. Charles acceded to the throne Sept. 8 upon the death of his mother, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
A man and his 17-year-old son have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant. Authorities say 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone and his son were each charged Thursday with murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Trone was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas. His 38-year-old wife Shauntel Trone pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to the killing. She and the teen, her stepson, were arrested Tuesday. PnB Rock, the 30-year-old Philadelphia hip-hop artist whose legal name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Sept. 13 while eating with his girlfriend.
Joe Burrow tossed a late 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal a 27-15 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over Miami. The game was marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off on a stretcher. Tagovailoa was chased down and slammed to the turf by Cincinnati’s Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was taken to a hospital with reported head and neck injuries. Vonn Bell’s interception of backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with three minutes left in the game set up the Bengals’ final drive.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels became the first rookie in Major League history to hit 30 home runs and steal 40 bases in a season as the…
In 1927, Babe Ruth hits his 60th home run of the season to lead the New York Yankees to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Senators. See more s…
***