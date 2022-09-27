Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba; Abe's divisive state funeral; NASA's asteroid collision

Referendums that are expected to serve as a pretext for Moscow to annex Russian-held regions of Ukraine are in their final day of voting. The preordained outcome of the Kremlin-orchestrated votes has heightened tension between Russia and the West. The annexation of the four occupied regions could happen as soon as Friday and sets the stage for a dangerous new phase in the seven-month war in Ukraine. Russia warned it could resort to deploying nuclear weapons to defend its territory, including newly acquired lands. The Kremlin's spokesman said that after the balloting ends Tuesday, the changed status of the regions will bring "all the corresponding consequences for protection of those areas and ensuring their security.”