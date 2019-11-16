{{featured_button_text}}

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have charged the husband of a malnourished 11-year-old girl’s legal guardian.

WXIX-TV reports 61-year-old Charles Breeze is in custody at a Cincinnati hospital. Breeze was indicted Thursday in Brown County on endangering children, felonious assault and kidnapping charges.

Forty-seven-year-old Margaret Breeze was indicted on those charges last month.

Authorities learned about the girl’s mistreatment in September from a teacher administering an online test. The girl, who was homeschooled, said she was hungry and explained she was given just a small plate of rice each day.

The girl weighed just 47 pounds (21.3 kilograms), roughly 30 pounds below the average weight for a girl her age.

Authorities say she lived in deplorable conditions in a locked trailer monitored by a surveillance camera.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

It’s unclear whether Charles Breeze has an attorney.

———

Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0