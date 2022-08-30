Iraqi cleric tells loyalists to leave Green Zone; Biden plans prime-time address; Serena not done yet

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Let's get caught up.
TODAY'S WEATHER
Much needed rain is in store for parts of Texas today as hot temperatures build for much of the West. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 30
Armed supporters of a powerful Iraqi cleric who clashed with security forces in the capital have begun to withdraw from the streets. That restored a measure of calm following a serious escalation of the political crisis gripping the nation. Following two days of deadly unrest that sparked fears instability might spread throughout the country and even the region, cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told his supporters Tuesday to leave the government quarter. Within minutes, some could be seen heeding the call. Iraq’s military also announced the lifting of a nationwide curfew. That further raised hopes that the immediate crisis was ebbing, though larger political problems remain.
The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine. Martin Griffiths urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans get through the winter. He spoke at the U.N. Security Council Monday where the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay. Griffiths said Afghanistan faces multiple crises -- humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial. He said more than half the Afghan population -- some 24 million people -- need assistance and close to 19 million face acute food insecurity.
President Joe Biden will push for a new ban on assault-style weapons when he talks about his crime prevention plans in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The trip Tuesday comes as Democrats and Republicans look for leverage on law enforcement issues ahead of the midterm elections in November. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden will focus his remarks on "the importance of making sure we protect our communities.” Crime is a particularly fraught issue in Pennsylvania, a key swing state where a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s office are up for grabs. Biden’s trip comes days before former President Donald Trump hosts his own rally there on Saturday.
President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation" Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The White House is billing it as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections. Biden will discuss how the nation’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake. The White House says, “He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack. And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”
A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month. Monday's filing says the department has identified "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information." The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege. A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida. The Justice Department says in its filing it would disclose more information later this week.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall worsened problems in a water treatment plant in the capital city. Water pressure is low in much of Jackson. Reeves says the state will distribute drinking water and water for flushing toilets. The Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Jackson, days after storms dumped heavy rain. But water levels were receding Monday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the water did not rise as high as expected, sparing many homes and businesses. Jackson has had water system problems for years.
Indianapolis police say two Dutch soldiers wounded in a weekend shooting that killed another member of their commando unit could soon return to the Netherlands. Authorities said Monday that 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema died “surrounded by family and colleagues” after the shooting early Saturday outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel. Police described the surviving soldiers as having “non-life-threatening” wounds and that they were helping coordinate relatives coming to Indianapolis and returning the victims to the Netherlands. Police believe the shooting followed a disturbance outside the hotel, but released no additional information Monday about the investigation. No arrests have been announced. The soldiers were in the U.S. for training exercises at a southern Indiana military base.
South Carolina House members plan to debate a new total ban on abortion Tuesday with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest even as some Republicans in the GOP-dominated chamber suggested they can’t vote for the bill as written. But if the exceptions are put into the bill, the chamber’s most conservative members could join with Democrats to kill the bill too. On the day before the debate, one of the most conservative House lawmakers said 20 Republican have signed his letter saying they would not commit to voting for the total ban with exceptions. If those 20 vote no along with the House's 43 Democrats, the bill would be defeated. If it passes, the bill would go to the state Senate.
Two more accusers have taken the witness stand at R. Kelly’s child pornography and solicitation of minors trial in federal court in Chicago. Their testimony Monday brings to three the total number of accusers to have testified so far in the case. The prosecution cited five accusers in pre-trial filings. But it is unclear if both of the remaining accusers will testify before the government rests sometime this week. The trial was expected to last a month, wrapping up in mid-September. The 55-year-old Kelly was handed a 30-year prison sentence by a federal judge in New York in June for convictions on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Convictions in Chicago could add years to that sentence.
Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 41 next month and has said she is ready to move on from her playing days. After her victory Monday night, Williams said she has been intentionally vague about whether the U.S. Open will be her last tournament — and wants to keep it that way. She will play again Wednesday in the second round of singles against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit.
Rafael Nadal plays his first U.S. Open match since 2019 when he leads off the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium against Australian Rinky Hijkata. Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, giving him a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam singles titles. He then reached the semifinals at Wimbledon before having to withdraw because of an abdominal tear, making him 19-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2022. Defending women’s champion Emma Raducanu opens at night against Alizé Cornet, who is playing in her 63rd consecutive main draw of a Grand Slam, setting a record in the professional era that dates to 1968.
San Diego State football coach Brady Hoke says he didn’t know star punter Matt Araiza had been accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in October until a civil lawsuit was filed last week. The school administration delayed a campus-led inquiry into the alleged gang rape at the request of the San Diego Police Department. Hoke's boss, athletic director John David Wicker, defended that decision. Wicker initially read a prepared statement and then walked out of a news conference when asked repeatedly about the alleged rape. But after several minutes, he returned and took questions.
MORNING LISTEN: "ACROSS THE SKY" PODCAST
The last month has seen numerous flash flooding events across the country including Dallas, St. Louis, eastern Kentucky and even Death Valley. As the planet warms, flooding events like these are becoming more common and extreme.
Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, joins the Lee Weather Team on this week's episode to discuss the science behind flooding and what's expected in the future.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, and more events that …
In 1937, Joe Louis defends his world heavyweight title for the first time with a 15-round unanimous decision over Tommy Farr at Yankee Stadium…
