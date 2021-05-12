 Skip to main content
Israel, Hamas fighting intensifies; GOP set to oust Cheney today; NRA dealt major blow
alert special report

Israel, Hamas fighting intensifies; GOP set to oust Cheney today; NRA dealt major blow

Heavy rain continues for the Gulf Coast as cool, May temperatures spread south. Specifically, Atlanta and the rest of Georgia will begin to see temperatures well below average. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Israel stepped up attacks in Gaza as Palestinian rockets rained down in Israel in an escalation of the fighting; House Republicans are expected to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 post today; and a judge dismissed the NRA's bankruptcy case in a blow to the group.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

An Israeli firefighter extinguishes a burning bus after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, at the central Israeli town of Holon, near Tel Aviv, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. 

Israel, Hamas escalate heavy fighting with no end in sight

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel stepped up its attacks on the Gaza Strip, flattening a high-rise building used by the Hamas militant group and killing at least three militants in their hideouts on Tuesday as Palestinian rockets rained down almost nonstop on parts of Israel.

It was the heaviest fighting between the bitter enemies since 2014, and it showed no signs of slowing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to expand the offensive, while Gaza militants unleashed a fierce late-night barrage of rockets that set off air-raid sirens and explosions throughout the densely populated Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

Just after daybreak Wednesday, Israel unleashed dozens of airstrikes in the course of a few minutes, targeting police and security installations, witnesses said. Read more:

***

Congress Divided Republicans

In this photo taken Wednesday, April 14, 2021, House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives early for a meeting with fellow Republicans, at the Capitol in Washington. 

House GOP set to oust Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans seem ready to toss Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

Voting behind closed doors Wednesday, lawmakers were expected to remove Cheney, R-Wyo., from the party's No. 3 House position, a jarring blow to what's been a fast-rising career. She is Congress' highest-ranking Republican woman and a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and her demotion would provide the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening.

In an audacious signal that she was not backing down, Cheney took to a nearly empty House chamber Tuesday evening to deliver an unapologetic four-minute assault on her GOP adversaries and defense of her own position. Read more:

***

NRA Bankruptcy Trial

In this April 26, 2019, file photo NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre attends the National Rifle Association annual convention in Indianapolis. 

Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group

DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge dismissed the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy case Tuesday, leaving the powerful gun-rights group to face a New York state lawsuit that accuses it of financial abuses and aims to put it out of business.

The judge was tasked with deciding whether the NRA should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where the state is suing in an effort to disband the group. Though headquartered in Virginia, the NRA was chartered as a nonprofit in New York in 1871 and is incorporated in the state.

Judge Harlin Hale said in a written order that he was dismissing the case because he found the bankruptcy was not filed in good faith. Read more:

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Scramble on for new fuel routes after Colonial Pipeline hack
Business

Scramble on for new fuel routes after Colonial Pipeline hack

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — State and federal officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a hac…

Trump administration officials to testify on Jan. 6 riot
Government & Politics
Trump administration officials to testify on Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two senior Trump administration officials plan to defend their actions during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol when they appear before Congress, with former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller standing behind every decision he made that day.

Number of children traveling alone at border eases in April
Government & Politics
Number of children traveling alone at border eases in April

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The number of unaccompanied children encountered on the U.S. border with Mexico in April eased from an all-time high a month earlier, while more adults were found coming without families, authorities said Tuesday.

Judge asked to OK evidence of Ahmaud Arbery's past troubles
National
Judge asked to OK evidence of Ahmaud Arbery's past troubles

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for a white father and son charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery are asking a judge to allow evidence of the slain Black man's past problems to be presented when their clients stand trial for murder.

Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists
Government & Politics
Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the U.S. Senate mounted an aggressive case against Democrats' sweeping election and voter-access legislation, pushing to roll back proposals for automatic registration, 24-hour ballot drop boxes and other changes in an increasingly charged national debate.

Police: Man killed 6, self after he wasn't invited to party
National
Police: Man killed 6, self after he wasn't invited to party

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man who fatally shot six people at a Colorado birthday party before killing himself was upset after not being invited to the weekend gathering thrown by his girlfriend’s family, police said Tuesday, calling the shooting an act of domestic violence.

Internal emails reveal WHO knew of sex abuse claims in Congo
World
Internal emails reveal WHO knew of sex abuse claims in Congo

BENI, Congo (AP) — When Shekinah was working as a nurse’s aide in northeastern Congo in January 2019, she said, she was offered a job from a World Health Organization doctor at double her salary — in exchange for sex.

2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
National
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

EDEN, Texas (AP) — A man shot two West Texas sheriff's deputies dead and critically wounded a city employee answering a dog complaint, authorities said Tuesday.

'Monster': 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths
National
'Monster': 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former nursing assistant who killed seven elderly veterans with fatal injections of insulin at a West Virginia hospital was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday by a federal judge who called her "the monster that no one sees coming.”

'Saboteur,' ‘St. Elsewhere’ star Norman Lloyd dies at 106
National
'Saboteur,' ‘St. Elsewhere’ star Norman Lloyd dies at 106

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Lloyd, whose role as kindly Dr. Daniel Auschlander on TV’s “St. Elsewhere” was a single chapter in a distinguished stage and screen career that put him in the company of Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin and other greats, has died. He was 106.

Elon Musk moves ratings as host of 'Saturday Night Live'
Entertainment
Elon Musk moves ratings as host of 'Saturday Night Live'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk moved a cryptocurrency's value and TV ratings with his “Saturday Night Live” appearance.

Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dead at age 37
National
Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dead at age 37

HONOLULU (AP) — Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Jacob Simona stands by his burning car during clashes with Israeli Arabs and police in the Israeli mixed city of Lod, Israel Tuesday, May 11,2021. 

***

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: May 12

Today in history: May 12

In 1949, the Soviet Union lifted the Berlin Blockade, which the Western powers had succeeded in circumventing with their Berlin Airlift, and m…

Today in sports history: May 12

Today in sports history: May 12

In 1970, Ernie Banks hits his 500th career home run off Pat Jarvis in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 victory over Atlanta at Wrigley Field. See more sp…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

