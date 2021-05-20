Israel unleashes more strikes after Biden's call to de-escalate; South faces floods; LeBron saves Lakers

Today is Thursday, May 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes after President Biden called for de-escalation; rain continues to fall on flooded areas of South; and LeBron James's late-game heroics help Lakers advance past Warriors in NBA playoffs.
TOP STORIES
Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing mounting pressure from his country’s closest ally but appears determined to inflict maximum damage on Hamas in a war that could help save his political career. Still, diplomatic efforts to negotiate a cease-fire gathered pace, and a senior Hamas official said he expected a truce soon.
Explosions shook Gaza City and orange flares lit up the pre-dawn sky, with bombing raids also reported in the central town of Deir al-Balah and the southern town of Khan Younis. As the sun rose, residents surveyed the rubble from at least five family homes destroyed in Khan Younis. There were also heavy airstrikes on a commercial thoroughfare in Gaza City.
Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The National Weather Service warned Wednesday that more rain is expected this week in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, including areas where flooding has already caused misery this week.
Forecasters said 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana on Thursday and Friday, two areas already hard hit. Flash flood watches stretched from southwest Louisiana and east Texas northward into Arkansas and Oklahoma Wednesday evening. The weather service said they would be in effect through Thursday evening there and along the western and central Gulf of Mexico coast.
Rainy weather and flooding are suspected factors in at least four Louisiana deaths. And one person was missing after a car went into a canal.
LeBron's 3 lifts Lakers over Warriors in West play-in game
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James persevered through an injured ankle, a big first-half deficit and being poked in the eye late in the fourth quarter to add another highlight to his impressive resume.
James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game Wednesday night.
“After the finger to the eye, I was seeing three rims and shot at the middle one. By grace, I was able to knock it down,” said James, who finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season.
