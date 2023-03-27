Today is Monday, March 27, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, March 27
First Citizens will acquire much of Silicon Valley Bank, the tech-focused financial institution that collapsed this month, setting off a chain reaction that caused a second bank to fail and tested faith in the global banking sector. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and other regulators had already taken extraordinary steps to head off a wider banking crisis by guaranteeing that depositors in SVB and failed Signature Bank would be able to access all of their money. While more than half of Silicon Valley’s assets will remain in U.S. receivership, the First Citizens deal announced late Sunday, at least initially, seemed to achieve what regulators have sought: a shoring up of trust in U.S. regional banks.
Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside parliament and workers launched a nationwide strike, part of a surging protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary. Departing flights from the country’s main international airport were grounded Monday, large mall chains and universities shut their doors, and Israel’s largest trade union called for its 800,000 members to stop work. Diplomats walked off the job at foreign missions, and the main doctors union announced its members would also strike. The growing resistance to Netanyahu’s plan came hours after people burst into the streets to protest the prime minister’s decision to fire his defense minister.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has praised Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo for his “democratic principles.” Monday's meeting is aimed at showing support for the West African leader, who's facing discontent over inflation and concerns about regional security. Harris was welcomed into the Ghanaian presidential palace, where she promised assistance with security in the nation and increased investments. Harris announced $100 million in U.S. aid to the region. Akufo-Addo called for solidarity as countries like Ghana work to repair their economies. Harris also will visit Tanzania and Zambia, part of an effort to broaden U.S. outreach in Africa at a time when China and Russia have entrenched interests of their own on the continent.
Help began pouring into one of the poorest regions of the U.S. after a deadly tornado tore a path of destruction in Mississippi even as furious new storms struck Georgia. At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns on its hour-long path Friday night. On Sunday, search and recovery crews resumed the daunting task of digging through the debris of flattened and battered homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices after hundreds of people were displaced.
All seven bodies have been recovered from the site of a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory in a small town in eastern Pennsylvania. West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said in a statement Sunday night that none of the victims will be named until officials are certain that all families have been contacted. Earlier, Kaag confirmed to The Associated Press that the fifth body was found Sunday morning by first responders and confirmed dead by the Berks County Coroner’s Office. State and local fire investigators are continuing to examine the scene about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia to try to determine the cause of Friday's blast.
A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group have begun exercises with South Korean warships hours after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles in an apparent protest of the allies’ expanding drills. The seventh missile test this month underscored heightening tensions in the region as both the North’s weapons tests and the U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises have intensified. The launches may have been timed for the arrival of the USS Nimitz and its strike group, including a guided missile cruiser and two destroyers, in waters near Jeju island. Japan's chief Cabinet secretary said North Korea may dial up its testing activity further with more missile launches or even conducting its first nuclear test since September 2017.
Some parts of Twitter’s source code _ the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs _ were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing that was first reported by The New York Times. According to the legal document, first filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California on Friday, Twitter had asked GitHub, an internet hosting service for software development, to take down the code where it was posted. The platform complied and said the content had been disabled, according to the filing. The company also asked the court to identify the alleged individual or group that posted the information without Twitter’s authorization.
Adele has announced that she’s extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November and also plans to release a concert film. Saturday night’s show was the last performance in the British singer's original “Weekends With Adele” series that covered 34 dates since last November on the Las Vegas Strip. Her representatives said Adele’s shows will resume at the Colosseum on June 16 and run through Nov. 4. The June performances will be recorded as a concert special.
Prince Harry is in a London court as the lawyer for a group of British tabloids prepared to ask a judge to toss out lawsuits by the prince, Elton John and several other celebrities who allege phone tapping and other invasions of privacy. Monday's hearing involves one of several lawsuits Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, has brought against the media. It is expected to last four days. Harry’s presence at the High Court in London is a sign of the importance he places on the case.
“John Wick: Chapter 4,” the fourth installment in the Keanu Reeves assassin series, debuted with a franchise-best $73.5 million at the box office. That is according to studio estimates Sunday. The Lionsgate film, starring Reeves as the reluctant-but-not-that-reluctant killer John Wick, exceeded both expectations and previous opening weekends in the R-rated franchise. Since first launching in 2014 with “John Wick,” the Chad Stahelski-directed series has steadily grown as a ticket-seller with each sequel. After its disappointing debut last weekend, the superhero sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” slumped to second place with $9.7 million in its second weekend. The Warner Bros. release dropped steeply, tumbling 68% from its launch.
Everyone’s heard of UConn. The rest of the participants in next weekend's Final Four may need name tags. When they travel to Houston to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will all be making their first appearances at the Final Four. It's the first time since 1970 that three first-timers all showed up in the same year. There will be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011. Instead, there will be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, two 5s in SDSU and Miami, and a 4 seed in UConn, which opens as an overwhelming favorite.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2011, Jamie Skeen scores 26 points as Virginia Commonwealth delivers the biggest upset of the NCAA tournament, a 71-61 win over No. 1 seed …
***