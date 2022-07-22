It's so hot, roads are buckling, they're putting foil on a bridge and roofs are melting around the world

A heat wave has now engulfed half of China, affecting more than 900 million people -- or about 64% of the population. All but two northeastern provinces in China have issued high-temperature warnings, with 84 cities issuing their highest-level red alerts last week.
The heat dissolved the underlying tar, causing the traditional Chinese tiles to pop off.
***
It's so hot, they're wrapping a London bridge in foil
The Hammersmith Bridge in London can now be seen with silver foil around it because of the country's heat wave.
You might wonder why foil, and if that would attract more heat -- it's actually part of a cooling system designed to reflect sunlight and keep the bridge at a moderate temperature so its materials don't expand and crack.
"Engineers are working round the clock to keep 135-year-old Hammersmith Bridge open during the extreme hot spell," a news release from the Hammersmith and Fulham Council read.
The council hired world-class engineers to cover the bridge with a "£420,000 ($503,000) temperature control system to keep the bridge at a safe temperature and alleviate any stresses on the pedestals."
"It effectively acts as a giant air conditioning unit on each of the four pedestal chains," the council's release said.
The bridge actually had to close in August 2020 when a heat wave caused "micro-fractures in its cast-iron pedestals."
***
It's so hot, they've painted the railroads white in London
Railroads have also been scorched during this heat wave. So much so they've painted them white in London.
"The rail temperature here is over 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) so we're painting the rails white to prevent them from getting hotter," the UK's Network Rail tweeted Monday. The agency regulates railway infrastructure in the UK.
By painting the rails white, they absorb less heat and expand less. This, in turn, reduces the delays during hot weather, the agency tweeted.
***
It's so hot, pipes are bursting in Texas
Scorching temperatures and a lack of rain have caused the ground in Fort Worth, Texas, to shift, according to the city's website.
The result is "an unusually high number of water main breaks" this summer.
"Through 8 a.m. Monday, Fort Worth Water had 476 main breaks in 2022, with 221 of those in the past 90 days," a news release from the city read. "The telling number is the 182 in the last 30 days -- over 38% of the yearly total."
These main breaks have created a sort of cocktail of chaos in Fort Worth due to Covid-19 labor shortages, which has created a backlog of leaks and repairs, the release said. And there's the fact that because of the heat, water use has increased.
"The city is bringing in outside contractors on an emergency basis to assist in these backlogs," the release said.
AccuWeather forecasters say there are multiple chances for rain in the foreseeable future for the Northeast. Also, Emilia Clarke has suffered two brain aneurysms, takeaways from the Uvalde shooting report, and more.
Authorities say six people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather is to blame. He said it appears heavy winds caused a dust storm with zero visibility. While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help. Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash. The incident happened just west of Hardin.
A report says nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to mass shooting that left 21 people dead in Uvalde. But “systemic failures” created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted.