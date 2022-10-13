Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details; Social Security raises; kamikaze drone strikes in Kyiv

Saudi Arabia says that the U.S. had urged the kingdom to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production. OPEC announced the cuts on Oct. 5. A delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices head of the U.S. midterm elections next month. A statement Thursday by the Saudi Foreign Ministry didn’t specifically mention the elections, crucial to President Joe Biden's efforts to preserve his Democratic Party’s narrow majorities in Congress. Rising oil prices have been a key driver of inflation in the U.S. and around the world. The White House denied its request to postpone the cuts was related to the elections.