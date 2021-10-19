 Skip to main content
Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Trump sues; Colin Powell's legacy; jury selection in Arbery slaying
Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Trump sues; Colin Powell's legacy; jury selection in Arbery slaying

The West coast is gearing up for multiple days of stormy weather. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Capitol Breach Subpoenas

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2018, file photo, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with The Associated Press, in Washington. 

Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Trump sues over probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is moving swiftly Tuesday to hold at least one of Donald Trump's allies in contempt as the former president is pushing back on the probe in a new lawsuit.

Trump is aggressively trying to block the committee's work by directing former White House aide Steve Bannon not to answer questions in the probe while also suing the panel to try to prevent Congress from obtaining former White House documents. But lawmakers on the House committee say they will not back down as they gather facts and testimony about the attack involving Trump's supporters that left dozens of police officers injured, sent lawmakers running for their lives and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

***

Obit-Powell

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the United Nations headquarters Friday, Sept. 26, 2003. 

Colin Powell: A trailblazing legacy, blotted by Iraq war

WASHINGTON (AP) — A child of working-class Jamaican immigrants in the Bronx, Colin Powell rose from neighborhood store clerk to warehouse floor-mopper to the highest echelons of the U.S. government. It was a trailblazing American dream journey that won him international acclaim and trust.

It was that credibility he put on the line in 2003 when, appearing before the United Nations as secretary of state, he made the case for war against Iraq. When it turned out that the intelligence he cited was faulty and the Iraq War became a bloody, chaotic nightmare, Powell’s stellar reputation was damaged.

Still, it wasn’t destroyed. After leaving government, he became an elder statesman on the global stage and the founder of an organization aimed at helping young disadvantaged Americans. Republicans wanted him to run for president. After becoming disillusioned with his party, he ended up endorsing the last three Democratic presidential candidates, who welcomed his support.

***

Ahmaud Arbery-Georgia Trial

Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery, left, heads into the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., with his attorney Benjamin Crump on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. 

Jury selection moving slow in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys planned to resume questioning potential jurors Tuesday in the trial of three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery following a slow start and some admonishment from the judge to speed things along.

The fatal shooting of Arbery on a residential street outside the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020, sparked a national outcry after a cellphone video of the killing leaked online two months later. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with murder and other crimes in the 25-year-old Black man's death.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys spent hours Monday questioning the first panel of 20 potential jurors brought to the courthouse. That's out of 600 summoned to jury duty Monday, with 400 more on deck to show up next week if needed.

***

