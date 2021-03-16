Japan, US to share China worry as ministers meet in Tokyo

Blinken, in his opening remarks at an earlier meeting with Motegi, said “it is no accident that we chose Japan for the first Cabinet level overseas travel" of the Biden administration, and that he and Austin are “here to reaffirm our commitment to the alliance and to build on it.”

He said the United States and its allies are working on together on climate change, cyber security and health security “in support of our shared values.”

“We believe in democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” but they are under threat in the region, “whether it's Burma or China," Blinken said. He said the United States will work with its allies to help achieve “a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

Blinken also said that the United States and Japan are expected to reaffirm the importance of their three-way partnership with South Korea and may touch on the strained relations between Tokyo and Seoul over wartime compensation issues.