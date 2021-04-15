Japan's Suga heads to US for China-focused talks with Biden

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga left for Washington on Thursday for talks with President Joe Biden meant to show the strength of their security alliance at a time when both nations are concerned with China’s growing economic and military clout.

The talks will be Biden's first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since he took office, and they follow four years of uncertainty for the Japan-U.S. alliance under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said Suga hopes to reaffirm the alliance's “strong bond” and discuss a multinational effort to defend democratic values and counter China’s growing global influence and disputed territorial claims.

“I hope to develop a relationship of trust with President Biden and further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance bound by the universal values of freedom, democracy, human rights and rule of law,” Suga told reporters at his office before heading to Tokyo's Haneda International Airport.

At Friday's talks at the White House, Suga said he and Biden will "compare and adjust our policies, and we will demonstrate to the rest of the world the leadership of Japan and the United States toward achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”