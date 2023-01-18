Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions.
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.” The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately.
Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”
The Redmond, Washington-based software giant said it also will make changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidate its leased office locations.
Microsoft is cutting far fewer jobs than it had added during the COVID-19 pandemic as it responded to a boom in demand for its workplace software and cloud computing services with so many people working and studying from home.
“A big part of this is just overexuberance in hiring,” said Joshua White, a finance professor at Vanderbilt University.
Microsoft’s workforce expanded by about 36% in the two fiscal years following the emergence of the pandemic, growing from 163,000 workers at the end of June 2020, to 221,000 in June 2022.
The layoffs represent “less than 5 percent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today,” CEO Satya Nadella said in an email to employees.
“While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” Nadella said. He emphasized the importance of building a “new computer platform” using advances in artificial intelligence.
He said customers that were accelerating their spending on digital technology during the pandemic are now trying to “optimize their digital spend to do more with less.”
“We’re also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one,” Nadella wrote.
Other tech companies have also been trimming jobs amid concerns about an economic slowdown.
Amazon and business software maker Salesforce earlier this month announced major job cuts as they prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown.
Amazon said that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions and began notifying affected employees Wednesday in the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica, with other regions to follow, according to emails from executives. The job cuts, which began in November, are the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle company’s history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce.
Also Wednesday, the U.K.-based cybersecurity firm Sophos confirmed it had laid off 10% of its global workforce — 450 employees — on Tuesday. Sophos, known for threat intelligence and detection, was acquired in 2020 by the private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $3.9 billion.
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021. Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.
Tony Avelar - freelancer, FR155217 AP
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce. And Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO, has slashed the company’s workforce.
Nadella made no direct mention of the layoffs on Wednesday when he put in an appearance at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting happening this week in Davos, Switzerland.
When asked by the forum’s founder Klaus Schwab on what tech layoffs meant for the industry’s business model, Nadella said companies that boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic are now seeing “normalization” of that demand.
“Quite frankly, we in the tech industry will also have to get efficient, right?” Nadella said. “It’s not about everyone else doing more with less. We will have to do more with less. So we will have to show our own productivity gains with our own sort of technology.”
Microsoft declined to answer questions about where the layoffs and office closures would be concentrated. The company sent notice to Washington state employment officials Wednesday that it was cutting 878 workers at its offices in Redmond and the nearby cities of Bellevue and Issaquah.
As of June, it had 122,000 workers in the U.S. and 99,000 elsewhere.
White, the Vanderbilt professor, said all industries are looking to cut costs ahead of a possible recession but tech companies could be particularly sensitive to the rapid rise in interest rates, a tool that has been used aggressively in recent months by the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation.
“This hits tech companies a little harder than it does industrials or consumer staples because a huge portion of Microsoft’s value is on projects with cash flows that won’t pay off for several years," he said.
Among the projects that have been attracting attention recently is Microsoft’s investment in its San Francisco startup partner OpenAI, maker of the writing tool ChatGPT and other AI systems that can generate readable text, images and computer code.
Microsoft, which owns the Xbox game business, also faces regulatory uncertainty in the U.S. and Europe delaying its planned $68.7 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, which had about 9,800 employees as of a year ago.
The Fastest Growing Industry in Every State
The Fastest Growing Industry in Every State
Photo Credit: Pressmaster / Shutterstock
Economic pundits are increasingly predicting that the U.S. is headed toward recession–if the economy is not in one already.
Unemployment remains at historic lows, but heightened inflation over the last year has increased the cost of nearly everything for businesses and consumers alike. With the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to slow inflation, most experts forecast slower or negative GDP growth this year.
A potential recession could mark the end of a decade-plus of upward GDP growth. In the Great Recession, GDP bottomed out at $18.4 trillion in the second quarter of 2009. Since then, inflation-adjusted GDP has grown by more than 30% overall to $23.9 trillion, even after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shutterstock
US GDP recovered quickly following the start of the pandemic
While COVID-19 was unquestionably a severe shock, the pandemic only temporarily disrupted the economy’s overall growth trajectory. The pandemic sent GDP from nearly $23 trillion in adjusted dollars in the first quarter of 2020 to $20.9 trillion in the second. But the economy proved resilient and bounced back quickly. GDP climbed back above $23 trillion by the first quarter of 2021 and topped $24 trillion in the last quarter of the year before falling slightly at the beginning of 2022.
The information sector experienced the greatest change in economic output over the past five years
One factor in the U.S. economy’s strong growth in recent years, even in the wake of the pandemic, has been an explosion of activity in the
information sector. Powered by a wave of tech and media startups and continued growth among established players like Apple, Amazon, and Google, the industry has experienced 50% growth over the last five years and now is responsible for $1.3 trillion of GDP annually.
Other sectors that have performed well are those that
offer services to other businesses. These growing fields include management of companies and enterprises (+35.4% real GDP growth), administrative and support and waste management and remediation services (+29.3%), and professional, scientific, and technical services (+27.2%).
Western states saw the largest increase in GDP over the past five years
In light of these industry trends, the states that have seen the largest increases in GDP growth are found mostly in the western United States. Washington (+27.5% real GDP growth), Utah (+25.5%), and California (+22.3%) have large and fast-growing information sectors that have boosted their economy in recent years. Other prospering states like Florida (+17.7%) and Texas (+17%) can credit more of their success to growth in the management industry.
But each state’s economy looks different in terms of growth trajectory and key industries. A total of 48 states have experienced GDP growth over the last five years, and the industries leading that growth vary substantially across locations.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’s
data. To determine the fastest growing industry in every state, researchers at Gross Domestic Product Filterbuy identified the industry with the greatest change in real GDP between Q4 2016 and Q4 2021. All data was inflation adjusted to Q4 2021 dollars. Only industries with complete data at the state level were considered in this analysis.
Here are the fastest growing industries in every state.
Alabama
Photo Credit: Rob Hainer / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +34.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,969,566,123 State percentage change in real GDP: +7.1% State total change in real GDP: +$14,185,899,189
Shutterstock
Alaska
Photo Credit: Marcus Biastock / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +11.0% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$47,440,421 State percentage change in real GDP: -7.7% State total change in real GDP: -$4,121,371,408
Shutterstock
Arizona
Photo Credit: Mark Skalny / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +55.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$8,128,206,352 State percentage change in real GDP: +18.6% State total change in real GDP: +$58,344,316,639
Shutterstock
Arkansas
Photo Credit: mnapoli / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +42.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$2,788,671,704 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.0% State total change in real GDP: +$9,697,380,175
Shutterstock
California
Photo Credit: yhelfman / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +67.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$212,601,880,757 State percentage change in real GDP: +22.3% State total change in real GDP: +$588,186,359,173
Shutterstock
Colorado
Photo Credit: Nicholas Courtney / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +58.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$4,573,814,707 State percentage change in real GDP: +15.9% State total change in real GDP: +$55,396,337,332
Shutterstock
Connecticut
Photo Credit: Wendell Guy / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +31.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$6,116,053,048 State percentage change in real GDP: +3.8% State total change in real GDP: +$10,075,811,564
Shutterstock
Delaware
Photo Credit: Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock
Industry: Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +32.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$590,153,984 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.5% State total change in real GDP: +$3,734,689,511
Shutterstock
Florida
Photo Credit: shamiso chikanga / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +51.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$9,485,414,918 State percentage change in real GDP: +17.7% State total change in real GDP: +$170,879,789,787
Shutterstock
Georgia
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +70.0% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$8,731,949,408 State percentage change in real GDP: +14.1% State total change in real GDP: +$77,870,963,786
Shutterstock
Hawaii
Photo Credit: norinori303 / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +30.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$747,520,291 State percentage change in real GDP: -1.6% State total change in real GDP: -$1,167,689,544
Shutterstock
Idaho
Photo Credit: Charles Knowles / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +88.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$644,024,948 State percentage change in real GDP: +22.3% State total change in real GDP: +$15,459,753,358
Shutterstock
Illinois
Photo Credit: Jonathan Siegel / Shutterstock
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +48.1% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$4,594,076,984 State percentage change in real GDP: +4.9% State total change in real GDP: +$40,880,175,161
Shutterstock
Indiana
Photo Credit: Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +31.2% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,744,254,456 State percentage change in real GDP: +10.8% State total change in real GDP: +$38,618,807,983
Shutterstock
Iowa
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +64.0% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$7,986,006,420 State percentage change in real GDP: +6.0% State total change in real GDP: +$11,087,954,766
Shutterstock
Kansas
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +29.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,519,670,775 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.6% State total change in real GDP: +$9,373,669,067
Shutterstock
Kentucky
Photo Credit: Harold Stiver / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +24.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$820,440,222 State percentage change in real GDP: +7.3% State total change in real GDP: +$14,340,110,890
Shutterstock
Louisiana
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +23.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,564,684,576 State percentage change in real GDP: +0.3% State total change in real GDP: +$854,898,226
Shutterstock
Maine
Photo Credit: KWJPHOTOART / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +82.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,137,478,125 State percentage change in real GDP: +13.6% State total change in real GDP: +$7,997,168,872
Shutterstock
Maryland
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +36.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,823,240,937 State percentage change in real GDP: +0.1% State total change in real GDP: +$444,192,791
Shutterstock
Massachusetts
Photo Credit: Travellaggio / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +61.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$21,405,821,675 State percentage change in real GDP: +15.5% State total change in real GDP: +$80,866,626,176
Shutterstock
Michigan
Photo Credit: Sergey Novikov / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +41.3% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,019,827,463 State percentage change in real GDP: +6.6% State total change in real GDP: +$32,960,900,791
Shutterstock
Minnesota
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +35.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,482,705,228 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.2% State total change in real GDP: +$29,372,293,804
Shutterstock
Mississippi
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +33.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$943,227,194 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.1% State total change in real GDP: +$5,213,835,732
Shutterstock
Missouri
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +57.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$2,909,517,380 State percentage change in real GDP: +7.4% State total change in real GDP: +$22,193,866,520
Shutterstock
Montana
Photo Credit: Mary Vanier / Shutterstock
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +41.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$964,338,788 State percentage change in real GDP: +11.0% State total change in real GDP: +$5,156,567,500
Shutterstock
Nebraska
Photo Credit: Jonathannsegal / Shutterstock
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +43.1% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$78,865,150 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.3% State total change in real GDP: +$10,177,365,611
Shutterstock
Nevada
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +57.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$3,149,388,767 State percentage change in real GDP: +13.5% State total change in real GDP: +$20,733,769,266
Shutterstock
New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +189.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$2,649,141,054 State percentage change in real GDP: +15.5% State total change in real GDP: +$12,415,558,568
Shutterstock
New Jersey
Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +37.3% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$12,149,965,009 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.3% State total change in real GDP: +$48,318,736,109
Shutterstock
New Mexico
Photo Credit: stellamc / Shutterstock
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +64.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$7,113,636,530 State percentage change in real GDP: +10.7% State total change in real GDP: +$8,918,192,493
Shutterstock
New York
Photo Credit: Victor Moussa / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +53.2% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$84,349,432,531 State percentage change in real GDP: +8.4% State total change in real GDP: +$127,848,537,327
Shutterstock
North Carolina
Photo Credit: Farid Sani / Shutterstock
Industry: Professional, scientific, and technical services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +42.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$16,001,496,273 State percentage change in real GDP: +12.3% State total change in real GDP: +$63,621,608,484
Shutterstock
North Dakota
Photo Credit: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +57.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,422,403,721 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.5% State total change in real GDP: +$3,152,664,704
Shutterstock
Ohio
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +65.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$2,819,853,771 State percentage change in real GDP: +6.8% State total change in real GDP: +$43,141,421,008
Shutterstock
Oklahoma
Photo Credit: Natalia Bratslavsky / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +43.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,224,836,445 State percentage change in real GDP: +2.9% State total change in real GDP: +$5,897,657,248
Shutterstock
Oregon
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +62.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$6,093,485,482 State percentage change in real GDP: +14.9% State total change in real GDP: +$31,764,819,793
Shutterstock
Pennsylvania
Photo Credit: AevanStock / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +29.3% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$8,108,429,399 State percentage change in real GDP: +6.2% State total change in real GDP: +$46,745,073,039
Shutterstock
Rhode Island
Photo Credit: Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +51.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$1,277,736,761 State percentage change in real GDP: +4.8% State total change in real GDP: +$2,677,047,184
Shutterstock
South Carolina
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +70.9% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,267,585,365 State percentage change in real GDP: +13.3% State total change in real GDP: +$27,467,397,104
Shutterstock
South Dakota
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Industry: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +44.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$91,483,574 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.0% State total change in real GDP: +$2,518,467,567
Shutterstock
Tennessee
Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +50.2% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$3,723,163,066 State percentage change in real GDP: +13.5% State total change in real GDP: +$45,992,942,170
Shutterstock
Texas
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +77.2% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$18,991,820,099 State percentage change in real GDP: +17.0% State total change in real GDP: +$303,060,571,800
Shutterstock
Utah
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +75.6% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$7,300,850,263 State percentage change in real GDP: +25.5% State total change in real GDP: +$40,975,783,989
Shutterstock
Vermont
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +30.1% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$275,421,370 State percentage change in real GDP: +2.1% State total change in real GDP: +$638,686,384
Shutterstock
Virginia
Photo Credit: John S. Quinn / Shutterstock
Industry: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +40.5% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$925,391,537 State percentage change in real GDP: +9.1% State total change in real GDP: +$42,094,698,471
Shutterstock
Washington
Photo Credit: Nick Fox / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +110.4% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$82,197,384,584 State percentage change in real GDP: +27.5% State total change in real GDP: +$135,583,267,246
Shutterstock
West Virginia
Photo Credit: Steve Heap / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +42.7% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$347,127,991 State percentage change in real GDP: +3.8% State total change in real GDP: +$2,750,695,101
Shutterstock
Wisconsin
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Industry: Information Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +36.8% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$5,279,475,803 State percentage change in real GDP: +5.3% State total change in real GDP: +$16,855,787,844
Shutterstock
Wyoming
Photo Credit: Jess Kraft / Shutterstock
Industry: Management of companies and enterprises Industry-specific percentage change in real GDP: +150.0% Industry-specific total change in real GDP: +$213,178,567 State percentage change in real GDP: +0.3% State total change in real GDP: +$112,837,830
Shutterstock
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!