Journalists' group calls for release of reporters in Myanmar

“Those journalists, like all journalists, are doing their jobs, and shouldn’t be punished for it. What part of ‘journalism is not a crime’ do government officials not get?” SPJ National President Matthew Hall said in a statement .

The group said it also is “appalled” that American journalists continue to face charges “for doing a public service.”

“We call on law enforcement agencies in the U.S. to drop charges against any journalist detained while doing their work, and we ask the Biden administration to publicly make that same statement in support.”

The SPJ said that although the majority of the more than 120 journalists arrested or detained while covering Black Lives Matter protests were released without charges, at least four are due in court this month on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to interference with official acts.

“Journalists here and abroad must be able to do their jobs without threat of arrest or reprisal," Hall said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

