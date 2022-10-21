 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge saves Biden's student loan relief program; Musk to slash Twitter staff; a Boris Johnson comeback?

Today is Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
  By JIM SALTER - Associated Press
A federal judge has dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote in the ruling on Thursday that because the six states failed to establish they had standing, "the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case." Suzanne Gage, spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, says the states will appeal. The other states involved are Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina. Democratic President Joe Biden announced in August that his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers.

Biden stumps for Pa.'s Fetterman, says 'world is looking'
  By CHRIS MEGERIAN - Associated Press
President Joe Biden says the "rest of the world is looking" to see who holds control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections. He is warning that Republican victories would jeopardize the nation's standing abroad as tries to deliver a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman's campaign for the Senate. Biden's comments came at the conclusion of a daylong visit to the state Tuesday, where a Democratic victory would strongly improve the party's chances of holding onto the Senate. Fetterman is facing Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, for an open seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, also a Republican.

Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
  By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Several British lawmakers are jockeying to become the country's next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss' historically short-lived government. One of them is former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister within a week. As inflation soars, millions are struggling to make ends meet. Labor strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming. Johnson has not declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites. House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first to declare she is running. Leading the pack in lawmakers' support is former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.

EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water
  By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, MATTHEW DALY and AARON MORRISON - Associated Press
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting a joint investigation into a crisis that left most homes and businesses in Jackson without running water for several days in late August and early September. The EPA is conducting a civil investigation of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi State Department of Health. The federal agency could withhold money from the state if it finds wrongdoing.

Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike
  By JOSH FUNK - AP Business Writer
The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads rejected the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union's request to add seven days of paid sick time on top of the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses they received in the first five-year deal. But Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday he's confident that all 12 unions will ultimately approve their deals, so the industry can avoid a strike that would be devastating to the economy.

Ex-UCLA gynecologist found guilty in LA sex abuse case
  AP
A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles has been found guilty of five counts in a sexual abuse case in a Los Angeles court. The jury acquitted Dr. James Heaps of seven of the 21 counts and were deadlocked on the remaining charges. The longtime campus gynecologist at UCLA had pleaded not guilty to 21 felony counts in the sexual assaults of seven women between 2009 and 2018. He has denied wrongdoing. Heaps was indicted last year on multiple counts each of sexual battery by fraud, sexual exploitation of a patient and sexual penetration of an unconscious person by fraudulent representation.

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter
  By SEAN MURPHY - Associated Press
Oklahoma has executed an inmate convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2002. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday morning at Oklahoma's state penitentiary in McAlester. The execution occurred despite Cole's attorneys' arguments that the inmate was not mentally competent. They have said he had schizophrenia and a lesion on his brain that had worsened in recent years. But courts rejected that claim, allowing Thursday's lethal injection to proceed. Cole delivered a rambling, two-minute prayer in which he urged people to "choose Jesus while you still can." He was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.

Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
  AP
Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company. That's according to a report by The Washington Post. The report says Musk told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he planned to cut nearly 75% of San Francisco-based Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew. Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter's own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users.

Trial starts in concussion case of dead USC football player
  By BETH HARRIS - Associated Press
A Los Angeles jury has heard opening statements in the case of a widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma. It could be a landmark case. Matt Gee was on the 1990 Rose Bowl-winning squad. Alana Gee says he took enough serious blows to the head to develop a degenerative brain disease that led to his death at 49. The NCAA says it had nothing to do with Gee's death and his mental decline was from years of hard drinking. The case could be the first of its kind to go to a jury.

MLB Playoffs: Cole, Yanks 0-2 vs Astros, Phils lead Pads 2-1
  By The Associated Press
Once again, Gerrit Cole will try to save the season for the New York Yankees. New York's $324 million man will start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his team trailing Houston 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier pitches for the Astros. In the NL Championship Series, the Philadelphia Phillies lead the San Diego Padres 2-1 going into Game 4. Cole, who helped lead the Astros into the 2019 World Series, topped the majors with 257 strikeouts this season while going 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA. The right-handed ace beat the Guardians in the Division Series opener and, with the Yankees trailing 2-1 in the best-of-five series, won Game 4 at Cleveland to force the series back to the Bronx.

Cardinals use two pick-6s in first half to down Saints 42-34
Football

Cardinals use two pick-6s in first half to down Saints 42-34

Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons scored touchdowns on two pick-6s late in the first half and used that stunning change in momentum to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the New Orleans Saints 42-34. The Cardinals snapped an eight-game home losing streak that was the franchise's longest since 1958. The game was tied at 14 when Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw the game-changing interceptions on consecutive drives that were barely a minute apart just before halftime.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Balloon Stampede Washington

From the perspective of the Freedom Flight V POW/MIA balloon, balloons sail over north Walla Walla, Wash., during The 46th Annual Balloon Stampede, Thursday, Oct,. 20, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 21

One year ago: A gun held by actor Alec Baldwin on a movie set in New Mexico killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. 

Today in sports history: Oct. 21

In 1998, the New York Yankees close out their historic season by sweeping the Padres in four games to win their record 24th World Series champ…

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

