July 4 parade shooting updates; G-20 meeting could lead to divisions; Giuliani, Graham subpoenaed

***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Severe storm threat and oppressive hot temperatures for much of the central and eastern US as California battles a new fire. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
Foreign ministers from the world’s largest nations are looking to address the war in Ukraine and its impact on energy and food security when they meet this week. Yet instead of providing unity, the talks may well exacerbate splits over the Ukraine conflict. That could drag the Group of 20 nations into even deeper divisions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to attend the meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali. It will mark the first time Blinken and Lavrov have been in the same room since January.
The man accused of opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles. Authorities said Tuesday that the purchases were allowed even though police were called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide. The suspect was charged with seven counts of murder. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart promised that dozens more charges would be sought and that the man could receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. The assailant sprayed more than 70 rounds from a rooftop into a crowd in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on the Lake Michigan shore.
Russia has redoubled its push for Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, with the Ukrainian military claiming to have repelled some advances. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy says the fighting in Donbas is the most intense in the entire country. The Associated Press on Wednesday saw the bloody aftermath of an attack in a rebel-held Donetsk town. Eyewitnesses say a Soviet-era missile struck a playground outside a residential home, in an attack that local separatists blame on Ukrainian forces. Blood stained the seat of a swing and pooled on the ground below. Russian media cited the separatists as saying two children were killed and three children and two adults were wounded.
The Georgia prosecutor investigating the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election is subpoenaing U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to testify before a special grand jury. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday filed petitions with the judge overseeing the jury as part of her investigation into what she alleges was “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.” The move marks a major escalation in a case that pose a serious legal challenge to the former president as he weighs another White House run.
The Food and Drug Administration has issued an administrative stay on the order it issued last month for vaping company Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market. The agency says the stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order while it conducts further review, but does not rescind it. The FDA issued the initial order banning Juul sales on June 23. A day later, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the government ban. The initial FDA action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has died. Mohammad Barkindo died late Tuesday said a spokesman for Nigeria’s petroleum ministry and OPEC. The reason for his death was not immediately known. The Nigerian energy industry insider led the crude oil bloc since 2016, seeing it through some of its most turbulent times during the pandemic and its agreement known as OPEC+ with Russia to keep oil prices from plummeting. His role representing the bloc of 13 nations that make up OPEC took on even greater significance in past years amid a global effort to tackle climate change.
Immigrant advocates are hoping a federal appeals court will uphold an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. A federal judge in Texas last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal — although he agreed to leave the program intact for those already benefiting from it while his order is appealed. An attorney for the state of Texas who is leading an effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood arrivals program argued Wednesday that DACA recipients have cost the state hundreds of millions in health care and other costs.
Evacuation orders have been expanded for remote communities near a wildfire that's chewing through California forests. The Sierra Nevada Gold Country fire tripled in size to about 6.1 square miles Tuesday. The fire erupted on the Fourth of July at a recreation area packed with people. Between 85 to 100 celebrating at a river were forced to take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman says they were safely evacuated. Evacuations are in place for parts of Amador and Calaveras counties. Redman suggested fireworks or a barbeque as a possible fire cause.
Novak Djokovic erased a two-set deficit against 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 11th time. Djokovic came back to win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at Centre Court. It is his 26th consecutive victory at the All England Club. Djokovic is pursuing a fourth straight title at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament and seventh overall. He will face Cam Norrie of Britain in the semifinals. Norrie won a five-setter against David Goffin to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal. Third-seeded Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria also reached their first Grand Slam semifinals with victories on Tuesday.
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***