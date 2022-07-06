July 4 parade shooting updates; G-20 meeting could lead to divisions; Giuliani, Graham subpoenaed

Today is Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Severe storm threat and oppressive hot temperatures for much of the central and eastern US as California battles a new fire. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 6 On July 6, 1944, an estimated 168 people died in a fire that broke out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum …

Today in sports history: July 6 In 1957, Althea Gibson becomes the first Black player to win a title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club by beating Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2 in t…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...