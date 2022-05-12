Justices to meet for 1st time since leak; wildfires destroy Calif. mansions; NBA names MVP

Today is Thursday, May 12, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
New fires have broken out across Southern California, consuming homes and causing evacuations. We also have a severe storm threat across the central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, May 12
Finland’s leaders have come out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days. That would amount to a historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors. The Kremlin has reacted to the move by Finland by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.
The Supreme Court’s nine justices will gather in private Thursday for their first scheduled meeting since the leak of a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states. The meeting in the justices’ private, wood-paneled conference room could be a tense affair in a setting noted for its decorum. No one aside from the justices attends and the most junior among them, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, is responsible for taking notes. Thursday’s conference comes at an especially fraught moment, with the future of abortion rights at stake and an investigation underway to try to find the source of the leak.
President Joe Biden has appealed to world leaders for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he leads the U.S. in marking the “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths in America. Biden told the second global coronavirus summit Thursday: “This pandemic isn’t over.” The virtual meeting comes as a lack of resolve at home reflects the global response. Biden ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff to honor the dead in America. He used last year's first summit to pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses worldwide.
The World Health Organization says the number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa. In its latest weekly assessment of the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said about 3.5 million new cases and more than 25,000 deaths were reported globally. Those figures represent weekly decreases of 12% for cases and 25% for deaths. The downward trend in COVID-19 began in March. However, many countries have suspended their widespread testing and surveillance policies, making an accurate case count extremely difficult. WHO said there were only two regions where reported COVID-19 infections increased week to week: the Americas, by 14%, and Africa, by 12%.
Wildfire in the West is on a furious pace early this year. Wind-driven flames tearing through vegetation that is extraordinarily dry from years-long drought exacerbated by climate change has made even small blazes a threat to life and property. A fast-moving blaze in Southern California is the latest example, where 20 multimillion-dollar homes lay in smolders Thursday. Similar factors have been at play in New Mexico, where the largest blaze is burning in the U.S. The fire has churned through mountainous forests for more than a month. Nationally, more than 2,000 square miles have burned so far this year. That's the most at this point since 2018.
South Korea says North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in the latest of a series of weapons demonstrations this year. They came just hours after North Korea confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The launches could underscore North Korea’s determination to press ahead with its efforts to expand its arsenal despite the virus outbreak to rally support behind the leader Kim Jong Un and keep up pressure on its rivals amid dormant nuclear diplomacy. The missiles are also the North’s first weapons fired since since the inauguration of new conservative South Korean president this week. The North's nuclear threat will likely top the agenda when he meets visiting President Joe Biden in Seoul next week.
A federal appeals court has ruled that California's ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under age 21 is unconstitutional. A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms. The court in a 2-1 ruling says a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called "an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. The Firearms Policy Coalition, which brought the case, says the ruling makes it optimistic other age-based gun bans will be overturned. The author of the law says he's disappointed it was struck down.
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has earned a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player trophy to become the second consecutive international player to win two in a row. The 27-year-old from Serbia averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists to take home MVP honors. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the title in 2019 and 2020. International players finished 1-2-3 in this year’s MVP voting. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid finished second and Antetokounmpo was third. Phoenix's Devin Booker was fourth.
BOSTON (AP) — Bobby Portis made a putback off Giannis Antetokounmpo’s missed free throw with 15 seconds left, Jrue Holiday snuffed Marcus Smart on Boston’s final two possessions and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Celtics 110-107 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 series lead.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe set a Florida postseason record with a five-point night, and the Florida Panthers escaped a three-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 and take a 3-2 lead in an Eastern Conference first-round series Wednesday night.
***
MORNING LISTEN: THE ETHICAL LIFE PODCAST
Richard Kyte and Scott Rada debate whether we should be worried about the unprecedented breach of trust inside the nation’s highest court, or if this simply is ending the charade that our nation’s justices need to be cloaked in secrecy. Later, they discuss the similarities between Florida's so-called Don't-Say-Gay law and a high school football coach who wants to pray with his players. And in the third segment they talk about whether we should build a national COVID memorial.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Ten years ago: Miami’s LeBron James became the eighth player in NBA history to receive the MVP award three times.
In 1970, Ernie Banks hits his 500th career home run off Pat Jarvis in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 victory over Atlanta at Wrigley Field. See more sp…
***