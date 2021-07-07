Kentucky's Attica Scott challenges US House budget chairman

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — State Rep. Attica Scott, one of two Black women in Kentucky's legislature, announced Wednesday that she'll try to unseat longtime Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth in the state’s only congressional district controlled by Democrats.

Yarmuth is currently in his eighth term, and occupies an influential post as chairman of the House Budget Committee. He was a sponsor of the American Rescue Plan Act, which brought millions in federal coronavirus relief to the state.

Scott, a community organizer and former Louisville city councilwoman, handily defeated a more conservative Democratic incumbent in 2017. She has more in common with Yarmuth, who was first elected in 2007 and is an outspoken progressive. Both have expressed support for a ‘Medicare for All’ system, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and decriminalizing marijuana.

In a campaign video released Wednesday morning, Scott referenced her background as a community organizer and activist, declaring that Kentucky's largest city needs “a leader who sees this glaring inequality, has the empathy to understand it and the resolve to address it.”